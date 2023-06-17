A rainy Saturday morning failed to dampen the spirits of 30 graduating seniors clad in their blue and white gowns inside Hinsdale High School's gym. This was the first time in 16 years that the graduation ceremony wasn't held outdoors.
Class president Paige Lenahan kicked off the commencement by thanking everyone who supported the Class of 2023, from educators to parents and the community. In her speech, she reflected on this special occasion as marking the end of a memorable chapter in her life's story.
“Our time here at Hinsdale has gone by in a flash, but every moment spent here will be remembered,” Lenahan said. “The lessons learned during this chapter of our life will stick with us for all chapters to come.”
During his salutatorian speech, Connor Sengaloun shared their new status as alums means they are now connected to a group of people that has spanned 141 years.
“We may all have lived different lives in different times, but we all share a place of education,” Sengaloun said.
Hinsdale High School was a place where he and others made memories and a legacy in learning, Sengaloun added. He left his fellow colleagues with a recommendation to “step boldly into new horizons.”
“The world is too wide and expansive to stick to what you know,” Sengaloun said. “Walk boldly and leave a mark upon this world.”
Leo Marshall, in school suspension coordinator for Hinsdale High School and this year's commencement speaker, told the class that they have been provided with a “toolbox” by their teachers and staff to succeed. He added that he will always be available to them and is always a phone call away.
“Class of 2023, it’s been such a great pleasure,” Marshall said. “I will miss all of you terribly, I got very close to all of you and I can’t thank you enough. I love you all. Congratulations.”
Class valedictorian Mason Sauter concluded the first part of the ceremony by reminding everyone that it will be okay if they make mistakes.
“The last piece of advice I’d like to leave for you all is to not beat yourself up over the wrong decisions, rather that was an obstacle that you overcame to have success … We’re only just beginning and there’s no one in this room who has not made a choice they regret,” Sauter said.
Before giving out diplomas, principal John Barth and assistant principal Christopher Ponce announced scholarships and awards for members of the class. According to the program, the class as a whole will receive more than $48,882 in scholarships from local clubs, businesses and existing trust funds.
School board members April Anderson and Holly Kennedy awarded the diplomas to the class of 30 students.
Class vice president Noah Pangelinan closed out the ceremony by congratulating his fellow students and thanking all those who came out to support them.
Following the ceremony, Pangelinan stood by his friend, Mason Sauter, and shared that while he won't soon forget the friendships made while at Hinsdale High School. Pengelinan said he is excited to attend the N.H. Fire Academy & EMS in Concord. They both said they don’t want to forget the friendships they’ve made while at Hinsdale High School.
Sauter said he never wants to forget his baseball experiences while in school, everything from the bus rides to playing out on the field with his teammates.
Nearby, Clay Phelps and Wilbur Williams, who have been best friends since they were in preschool, shared their excitement for what they have planned next. Williams will spend the next year working to save up for college and Phelps will be studying English at Keene State College.
Wilbur said she doesn’t want to forget Phelps and said her favorite memory of him was when he protected her from a bully.
“There was a kid who was being mean to me," Phelps said. "And so [Clay] tossed [the kid] over the fence."
The following are members of Hinsdale's Class of 2023: Lily Rose Briggs, Chad Allan Burnett, Aidan Lloyd Davis, Sadie Marie Dellenbaugh, Ethan Robin Deschaine, Kaiden Andrew Domingue, Brandon Theodore Doyle, Samantha Annmarie Doyle, Tyler Jordan Doyle, Alexander Michael Gaffney, Tanner William Wells Hammond, Jacob Ryan Kemp, Emma Ann LaFlam, Paige Elizabeth Lenahan, Aiden Richard MacDonald, Sara Frances Miller, Angelina Paige Mitchell, Wyatt James Mitchell, Ashley Chantel Nadeau, Noah Kenneth Vicente Pangelinan, Aiden Tyler Prue, Enola Layne Phelps, Mason Anthony Sauter, Cooper Michael Scherlin, Connor Victor Sengaloun, Alex Miguel Shaink, Joshua Connor Southwick, Trinity Sky Stroud, Kyle Allen Tacy-Anderson and Wilbur Sage Williams
