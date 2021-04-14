After an outpouring of support from the community, a Hinsdale family of six who lost their home in a fire last week say they are no longer in need of monetary donations.
The fire on Friday night destroyed the High Street home of Jeff and Sheila Domingue.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help them, but after just a few days the family has asked that donations be turned off, according to one of the fundraiser's organizers.
As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe had brought in $7,935 to help get the Domingues, along with their four children and two dogs, back on their feet after losing everything in the fire. The fundraiser was launched Saturday by Rachel Rondeau, who said she's a close friend of Sheila Domingue, and Sheila Domingue's colleague Sam Perkins.
"The [GoFundMe] account received so many donations that we almost doubled the goal," Rondeau told The Sentinel Wednesday. "The family requested we cap it so that others in need may receive the help that may have gone to them."
In the three days that the GoFundMe was open, more than 100 donors easily surpassed the $4,000 goal listed on the page.
The fire started in the garage of the Domingue's two-story residence at 76 High St around 6:30 p.m. before moving into the main part of the residence. The blaze was brought under control within two hours.
Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny told The Sentinel Monday that the fire had been ruled accidental. Everyone who had been inside at the time the fire started made it out safely, though the house was a total loss.
Multiple agencies responded to help battle the fire. In addition to Hinsdale firefighters, units responded from Brattleboro, Chesterfield and Northfield, Mass.
Rondeau said the family has requested privacy, she is still accepting non-monetary donations on their behalf, though clothing is no longer needed. She said anyone interested in donating can contact her by email at rrondeau310@gmail.com or by text at 413-768-9333 to find out what the family still needs.