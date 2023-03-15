HINSDALE — In a race between incumbents, town residents picked Paul Barnard over Kelly MacDonell for cemetery trustee during Tuesday’s election — but returned her to the board as a write-in.
Barnard received 69 votes to MacDonell’s 43. It was the only contested race on the ballot.
However, MacDonell was elected by write-in for a one-year cemetery trustee term.
About 5.6 percent of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.
Elected without contest: Richard S. Johnson Jr. and Steven Diorio for three-year terms on the selectboard; Alan D. Zavorotny, town treasurer, one year; Terry Zavorotny, fire chief, one year; Jessica Green, trustee of trust funds; Karen L. Johnson, library trustee, three years; Kenny Howe and Michael C. Bomba, budget committee, three years; Daniel S. Seymour, budget committee, one year; John Merritt and Alex Duso, planning board, three years; and Kenny Howe, board of adjustment, three years.
Jeana Woodbury was elected by write-in for a three-year library trustee term; and Sean Leary for budget committee, three years.
No one won a three-year board of adjustment seat that drew no candidate filings, since several write-in recipients tied at one vote apiece. According to Town Clerk Julie Seymour, the zoning board will recommend someone to serve in the seat, who would be appointed by the selectboard for a one-year term.
Hinsdale’s annual town business meeting is Saturday in the Hinsdale Middle/High School gymnasium at 10 a.m. or after the school district meeting is adjourned, whichever comes first. The school meeting begins at 9 a.m.
