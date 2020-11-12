BRATTLEBORO — The owners of two properties needed for the long-awaited project to build a new bridge connecting Hinsdale and Brattleboro have agreed to sell their parcels to the state, according to a Brattleboro official.
Tim Wessel, chairman of the Brattleboro selectboard, said the owner of one of the two parcels, a parking lot at 28 Vernon St., settled with the state Tuesday.
The owners of the other, smaller piece of land at 12 Left Bank Way, signed a certified letter allowing the state to proceed with the project, Wessel said. But the board — which will decide whether the town should accept these bids, as the new bridge will be located on a town highway — is giving the owners until its next meeting on Nov. 24 to be sure.
“The landowners have chosen to not participate in the process,” he said of the Left Bank Way parcel. “But as far as we know, they don’t have any interest in objecting.”
Once the properties are secured, Wessel said the project will be cleared for construction, slated for the summer of 2021.
Originally, construction was to begin in spring 2020 and be completed by fall 2022, according to Gary Laroche, VTrans project manager. But because of how long it took for the state of Vermont to acquire these properties, coupled with other factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was delayed.
The new bridge — now aimed to be completed in 2024 — will replace a pair of deteriorating bridges, one of which links the eastern bank of the Connecticut River with what is known as Hinsdale Island, and a second that connects the island to Brattleboro on the western side of the river.
The current bridges, known as the Anna Hunt Marsh and Charles Dana bridges, will be rehabilitated for use by pedestrians and cyclists, the N.H. Department of Transportation had said. Both bridges were built in 1920, according to the department’s narrative of the project.
The new bridge will be downstream of the existing spans and will cross over both the river and the adjacent railroad line to tie Route 142 in Vermont to Route 119 in New Hampshire.
Issues relating to the railroad are another reason the current bridges are being replaced, officials told The Sentinel previously, with passing trains causing delays for motorists.
The $50 million project will be funded with a combination of federal, New Hampshire and Vermont dollars. Between the two states, the bulk of the money will come from New Hampshire, as it has jurisdiction over the majority of the area where the new bridge will be located.
A portion of the federal funding will come from a $12 million grant secured late last year by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.