Covenant Living Communities & Services, an Illinois-based nonprofit that operates 19 retirement communities around the country, finalized its $33 million purchase of Hillside Village Keene, seen here, earlier this week.
Photo courtesy of Covenant Living Communities & Services
Hillside Village Keene has been renamed, after a national senior-living provider formally acquired the Wyman Road community this week, that organization announced in a news release.
A federal bankruptcy court approved the facility's $33 million sale to Covenant Living Communities & Services last November, but the move still needed state regulators' approval at the time. The Illinois-based nonprofit, which operates 18 other retirement communities around the country, had been the sole bidder for Hillside Village — now Covenant Living of Keene — amid the retirement community's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.
Nearly a quarter of Hillside Village's 141 independent-living units were vacant last February, according to a financial adviser to the nonprofit Prospect-Woodward Home, which opened the facility in 2019. The community has 222 total units and offers a full continuum of health care, from rehabilitative services to 24-hour nursing care.
Covenant Living closed on its deal for Hillside Village on Tuesday, according to the recent news release.
The senior-living conglomerate has been meeting with local residents and employees since late last year, it announced. Covenant Living spokesman Randy Eilts told The Sentinel previously the organization planned to honor all existing contracts with Hillside Village residents and staff. That includes onboarding 121 workers as part of the facility's ownership change, the news release states.
"We’ve had teams in place getting to know and welcome employees into the Covenant Living family," President and CEO Terri Cunliffe said in the release. "We’ve also held several town hall meetings with all of the residents providing them with information about our organization. So far, this transition is going very smoothly and we’re blessed to be part of this beautiful community."
Covenant Living will unveil a sign bearing the Wyman Road facility's new name at an event next Wednesday with residents and city leaders, according to Eilts.
"Full implementation of the new name will take several months, but we are excited that it provides for a sense of excitement about the future," Cunliffe said in the release.