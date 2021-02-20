BENNINGTON — A 22-year-old Hillsborough woman suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash Friday evening, authorities said.
N.H. Fish and Game authorities said the injuries could have been life-threatening if she hadn't been wearing a helmet.
Taylor Beck was navigating an uneven section of the Corridor 6 snowmobile trail around 6:30 p.m. when she fell off her snowmobile and hit a tree, according to a news release Saturday morning from the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Emergency responders from Fish and Game, Bennington and Antrim carried Beck off the trail to a nearby ambulance, which transported her to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for evaluation, according to the release. Authorities said rider inexperience contributed to the crash.