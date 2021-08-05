A new federal policy halting evictions in an estimated 80 percent of all counties covers Hillsborough County but not Cheshire County, the N.H. Judicial Branch confirmed Wednesday.
The new policy, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Tuesday after its previous eviction moratorium lapsed last weekend, covers only counties where the CDC has identified “substantial” or “high” level of COVID-19 transmission. Those areas comprise about 90 percent of the U.S. population, according to multiple news reports.
In New Hampshire, however, only Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties — all of which have “substantial” transmission levels as of Wednesday, the CDC says — are currently covered under the new eviction protections, the N.H. Judicial Branch announced in a news release. Circuit courts in those places have paused eviction proceedings, effective immediately, according to the release.
However, Granite State renters must still provide their landlords with a written declaration indicating that they’re safe from eviction, the Judicial Branch announced.
Under the CDC’s previous moratorium, tenants had to demonstrate that they’d been unable to pay their full rent due to a “substantial loss of household income” or several other factors yet have made efforts to pay rent on time, including by trying to obtain available public aid; have earned no more than $99,000 in 2020 and are expected to earn no more than $99,000 this year, or received a federal stimulus check. Those criteria remain in place under the new policy.
Tenants in Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties who’d already declared their eligibility for the eviction protections do not need to do so again under the new policy, according to the Judicial Branch news release. Any of the cases that had resumed this month will be stayed again, it states.
Circuit courts in the seven New Hampshire counties not currently covered by the new moratorium will continue processing eviction cases. State officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates in those places and change their procedures as needed, the release states.
Many renters are eligible for the state’s $200 million Emergency Rental Assistance program, which launched in March using federal funding.
That program had distributed $30 million to more than 4,600 households as of July 30, according to data published online by the N.H. Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery. More information about the program and applications for relief are available via the independent state agency N.H. Housing at www.nhhfa.org/emergency-rental-assistance.