A Hillsboro-based restaurant is looking to move into the space at Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport vacated in March by the Flight Deck restaurant.
On Thursday night, the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee voted unanimously to recommend that the council authorize City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to negotiate a lease with Mama McDonough’s Irish Pub. The restaurant will bring with it a catering service and a food truck.
Airport Director David Hickling said the city put out a request for proposals to fill the space at the North Swanzey airport, and Mama McDonough’s was the better of two proposals. He explained that the restaurant is currently operating in Hillsboro and has been looking to relocate to a bigger space.
After announcing in February that the restaurant would close in March, Flight Deck Owner Tracy Gunn told The Sentinel that she declined to renew her lease because the city wanted to impose scheduling requirements on the business.
Hickling said Mama McDonough's is expected to be open six days a week for lunch and dinner, and also for breakfast on weekends. Asked when the restaurant would open for business, Hickling said he knew only that it was planning to start "as soon as possible."