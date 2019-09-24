MARLBOROUGH — N.H. Fish and Game rescued a hiker from Monadnock State Park Monday night.
The hiker, Samantha Ann Murdough, 20, of Troy, tripped on a rock around 5:40 p.m. and injured her lower left leg, according to a news release. Unable to continue the hike, she called 911.
Murdough was carried down the remainder of the mountain by first responders to the Marlborough Trailhead by 10:30 p.m., where further care was provided by a Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Hospital ambulance.
Murdough was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment, and was released, according to spokesman Matthew Barone.
“This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to plan appropriately when hiking,” the release stated. “When hiking, always carry appropriate equipment for unexpected situations and be prepared to spend the night if necessary.”
Members of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Student Conservation Association, three conservation officers and volunteers assisted.