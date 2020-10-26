A Massachusetts woman had to be carried off a trail at Monadnock State Park on Saturday afternoon after suffering a lower leg injury while hiking, according to a N.H. Fish and Game Facebook post Monday.
Annie Barrows, 28, of Byfield, Mass., had been hiking alone on the White Dot trail after summiting Mount Monadnock when she slipped, causing the injury, the post said. A Southwest N.H. Mutual Aid dispatcher said Sunday that Barrows suffered an ankle injury.
Barrows called 911 because the injury prevented her from continuing under her own power, according to the Facebook post. N.H. Fish and Game said it was notified of the distress call at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday.
First responders from N.H. Fish and Game and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, as well as Monadnock State Park staff and fellow hikers assisted Barrows. She was transported by Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance for medical attention after being carried off the trail around 6 p.m.
The incident was the second emergency response to Monadnock State Park in as many days, after another individual suffered an ankle injury Friday afternoon. N.H. Fish and Game urged hikers to be cautious, citing slippery trail conditions due to recent precipitation and fallen leaves as well as earlier sunsets.