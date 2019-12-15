JAFFREY — Conservation officers helped a hiker off Mount Monadnock Saturday evening who was having problems coming down the mountain due to rain and darkness, N.H. Fish and Game said Sunday.
Dimitri Kim, 48, of Boston, Mass., had started hiking at about 2:40 p.m., anticipating a 90-minute hike, but due to the rain and approaching darkness the hike took longer and his flashlight battery died, Fish and Game said in a news release. Kim called 911 for help because he was concerned that his cellphone, which he was using to navigate the trail, was also dying, and told officers he was wet and cold, his boots were full of water, and he didn't think he would make it down on his own, the news release said.
After getting the call at about 5:25 p.m., officers met Kim on the White Dot Trail at 8:16 p.m. and escorted him to the trailhead by 8:34 p.m.
Fish and Game said the incident is a reminder for hikers to carry the right gear for unexpected situations and to be prepared to spend the night if necessary.