A blustery start to the day caused downed trees and wires, leading to scattered power outages and road closures throughout the Monadnock Region Friday.
Eversource was reporting roughly 800 local customers without power as of 9:30 a.m., with the largest outages in West Keene, where about 330 customers were in the dark, according to the company’s online outage map. Communities including Surry, Chesterfield and Fitzwilliam were also reporting outages.
“The primary cause of the outages has been the strong winds bringing tree limbs down on the electric system, causing damage,” Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said.
Hinkle added that Eversource has restored power to about 2,400 customers in the Monadnock Region since the outages began around 10 p.m. Thursday. He could not provide an estimate on when the remaining outages would be repaired, since they are spread throughout the region.
“Our crews are in the area, and they are working as quickly and safely as possible,” Hinkle said.
Along with the power outages, downed trees and wires led to a pair of road closures in Keene Friday morning. The public works department reported that Route 12A at Darling Road and Court Street, north of Westminster Street, would remain closed until the trees and wires could be removed and encouraged motorists to seek other routes.
The high winds — out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service — are the result of the massive temperature shift in the region.
“It’s been extremely warm over the past 24 hours. Concord actually hit a record-high temperature yesterday,” said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. “And essentially what’s causing these winds is there’s a cold front moving through New Hampshire right now. … So the strong winds are being caused by the clash of air masses, the cold air and the warm air.”
Concord’s high temperature of 59 on Friday broke by one degree the record set in 1880 and 1893, Tubbs added.
Much of the Monadnock Region was under a wind advisory that was set to expire at 10 a.m., and in general, Tubbs said the strong winds would die down throughout the course of the day.
“And then that will set the stage for much colder temperatures overnight tonight,” he said.
In Keene, the National Weather Service predicts an overnight low of 14, followed by highs in the low to mid-30s over the weekend.
Jack Rooney can be reached at 603-352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.