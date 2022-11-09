Abortion rights, high turnout, candidate quality, extremist views, cross-ticket voting, the prevalence of young voters and imperfect polls help explain why New Hampshire Democrats outperformed expectations in Tuesday’s midterms, political and academic experts said Wednesday.
Congressional Democratic incumbents cruised to easy victories in races pollsters predicted would be close. They flipped the script on a narrative from some media outlets about an oncoming “Red Wave” of Republican victories, said Andy Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
The center released a poll this past Sunday showing U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan with 50 percent support, and her challenger, Don Bolduc, at 48 percent, a 2 percentage point gap.
But she won 53.5 percent to 44.6 percent, or almost a 9 percentage point differential, according to Associated Press figures with 96 percent of the vote counted Wednesday evening.
Smith said the poll was off by more than expected.
“It’s certainly not where we would want to be,” Smith said. “We’d like to be closer than that.
“We got the right winner, but I think that we have either underestimated or weren’t able to capture the increased turnout that was there, or maybe Republicans were more enthusiastic about talking to a pollster about who they were going to vote for than actually showing up on Election Day."
N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan predicted last week that 591,000 voters would participate, setting a new record for a midterm election. But the turnout was even higher.
There were 600,461 ballots cast in the U.S. Senate race with an estimated 96 percent of the vote counted by Wednesday evening, according to The Associated Press.
Smith said Democrats have a history of doing a good job of getting out the vote in New Hampshire, so the increased turnout likely worked to their benefit.
Polling showed abortion rights was the issue most likely to lead Democrats to vote, while the economy was the top driver of Republican turnout, he said.
It’s also possible more young people, whose votes trend Democratic, cast ballots this election, said Mike Welsh, a political science professor at Keene State College. He said there seems to be more student interest in elections than he has seen before, particularly among young women.
“I think female students are asserting a greater interest in politics and a greater level of concern over issues,” he said Wednesday.
Candidate quality also makes a difference in elections. Democratic committees funded candidates like Bolduc whom they believed were extreme and would be vulnerable in a general election.
During the primary, Bolduc expressed the unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. After the former Army brigadier general won the primary, he reversed himself. Later, he again said he had doubts about the election.
Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday that Bolduc should have stuck to his guns about election fraud.
“Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily. Lessons Learned!!!” Trump wrote.
Bolduc repeated a debunked Internet myth during the campaign that a public school put out litter boxes for children who identified as cats.
Hassan used Bolduc’s own past comments in attack ads to contend he opposed abortion rights and favored major changes in the popular federal programs of Medicare and Social Security. Bolduc denied having these stances.
Meanwhile, voters were looking for candidates who would be reliable during challenging times, said Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, who won election to the N.H. Senate on Tuesday.
“I think people were looking for a calm port in rough seas, they were looking for somebody who had a steady hand,” he said.
The Democratic strategy of funding certain Republican candidates ended up being successful given the outcomes of New Hampshire congressional races, Lang said.
“But I think they [Democrats] also started sweating when some of the polls were coming out a week before the election, they were like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’" he said. “Did it ultimately work? Sure. Was it a risky gamble? Absolutely.”
While some Republican candidates may have underperformed, GOP Gov. Chris Sununu easily sailed to victory, as expected. In fact, he received more than 73,000 more votes than Bolduc, indicating some voters may have voted contrary to their party identification in the two races.
Sununu maintains a national profile.
He was on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday and on NBC network news Tuesday evening. He had an easy air while talking to news anchors following his victory, noting his election watch party was being held at a bowling alley offering ax throwing and an arcade.
His name has come up as a potential presidential candidate, and if he does run, he’ll be able to use his commanding re-election as a talking point, said Welsh, the Keene State political science professor.
“He’d be able to claim he has been a successful governor of a purple state that aggressively splits tickets in an effort to keep him in office,” he said.
Meanwhile, state. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said Sununu projects a positive view of New Hampshire, even though the state has challenges, including offering a relatively low level of financial support for public education.
“He’s able to deflect our current shortcomings,” Kahn said. “This state faces some problems that aren’t caused by the federal government.”
Kahn, who opted not to seek a fourth term in the Senate, has his own view on why many Democrats performed well on Tuesday.
“I think Democrats had agendas for tomorrow, or conveyed a vision for moving forward," he said, "and I don’t think the Republicans conveyed that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.