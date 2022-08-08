SWANZEY — Pig racing, juggling, comedy routines and more made up the 82nd annual Cheshire Fair, which organizers and visitors indicated had a strong turnout after a lower-attended event last year.
Virginia and Samantha Mitchell performed spiritual readings at the fair as an extension of their psychic business in Keene and said their stand received consistent interest over the four days of the festival. They added that they were pleased to see people flocking to the fairgrounds again.
“It definitely made a difference ... [but] even with the heat I think people had a good time,” Samantha said Sunday.
Virginia said the schedule of events amazed when she had a chance to break away from the tent, with horse shows Friday and Saturday a top pick of hers.
“My favorite part had to have been the horses,” Virginia said. “They were beautiful.”
Even near the fair’s end on Sunday, the parking area was packed with vehicles with license plates from across New England as visitors held out through the rain and filled the grandstands for a demolition derby later that evening.
Rebecca VanNess, of Keene, said the dueling cars were her and her kids’ favorite event of the day.
“The rain didn’t hinder us,” she said. “We come almost every year.”
Attractions included the standard sideshow booths like balloon popping and strongman hammer games but guests said the thrill rides were a big draw to the fair. A Ferris wheel prominently towered over Safford Park, a house of mirrors named the “Mardi Gras” lured guests inside and a carousel anchored one end of the main path through the park.
For Kevin Banks, of Winchendon, Mass., this year was her and her partners’ first time at the Cheshire Fair.
“Our favorite part has been mostly the rides — the pirate run was the best one,” Banks said.
Laurie Burt, of Westmoreland, was the lot manager for this summer’s Cheshire Fair and coordinated registration and setup for the roughly 40 vendors who offered traditional fair foods like corn dogs and cotton candy but also maple dough and Italian sausages.
Burt said she was pleased with her fellow organizers’ work on the entertainment lineup this year.
“We had a lot of different entertainment, including a lot of children’s things and a lot of adult things like ... great, phenomenal bands,” she said. “A lot of them were local, too.”
This year was Burt returned to help organize the fair for the first time in three years after taking a break, but she said it’s been a role that’s been passed down through her family.
“My dad had been lot manager, so I kind of took his spot and he trained me,” Burt said. “I do things a little different than him but we have the same end result, and I’m dealing with a lot of the people he dealt with or their children.”
Burt didn’t have an immediate estimate on ticket sales Sunday, but she said attendance was steady throughout the fair. But while guests started wrapping up their days of fun after the last demolition derby ended at about 7 p.m. Sunday night, Burt said the Cheshire Fair Board is already looking ahead at the next fair.
“Wednesday night will be their first meeting after the fair for the next year,” she said. “It’s one of those things where you start planning the moment the lights go off for the next one.”Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.
