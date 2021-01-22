Dartmouth-Hitchcock patients under 65 whose medical conditions make them eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine should wait to be contacted by the state before making an appointment, the hospital system said Friday.
Registration for the vaccine opened Friday for New Hampshire residents in Phase 1B — which includes people 65 and older, as well as those between ages 16 and 65 who have two or more high-risk health conditions. Those conditions include cancer; COPD; Down syndrome; heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; weakened immune system from an organ transplant; obesity or severe obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease; other high-risk pulmonary disease and type 2 diabetes.
People age 65 and older can register now online at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 2-1-1. If people register online, it will take two days before they receive an automated email from the CDC Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) with instructions to set up an appointment, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Those younger than 65 in the high-risk group first require verification from their medical provider, according to the state.
But Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health — which includes Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — says its patients should not contact their doctors directly.
Instead, Dartmouth-Hitchcock says it will use its electronic records system to identify patients who qualify, then send the required verification directly to the state. Patients will be notified by email or through Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s web portal, mydh.org, when that verification is sent.
Within about five days of that, patients will receive an email from the state allowing them to schedule their vaccine, according to Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Patients without emails on file will be called.
The hospital system explained the process in a news release late Friday morning, after conflicting messages from the state and some hospitals prompted some confusion.
In a news conference Thursday, referring to medically vulnerable individuals, Gov. Chris Sununu said, “You can call your doctor and get a signoff there.” And people in that category who tried to register online Friday morning were told to “reach out to your medical provider.”
Cheshire Medical Center’s website carried a different message: “Despite the information shared by the state and via 2-1-1, if you are a Cheshire Medical Center patient, you do NOT need to call your provider regarding your vaccine eligibility or registration.”
Asked about the messaging, state spokeswoman Laura Montenegro said certifying people in the high-risk group was "a fast-moving effort."
"Some medical facilities took it upon themselves to reach out to their patients prior to registration opening," she wrote in an email Friday. "... The message to call your doctor was for those facilities that had yet to communicate with patients."
A Cheshire Medical spokeswoman noted that the state cannot change its 2-1-1 messaging because different hospitals are taking different approaches. She advised Cheshire Medical patients to visit cheshiremed.org/vaccine for information about the process.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock system also noted that high-risk people will not be able to get a vaccine through their doctors, and people will need to go to one of the 13 fixed sites in the state. In the Monadnock Region, that site is on Krif Road in Keene.
“While we had plans in place to vaccinate our patients who are deemed medically vulnerable, we learned Thursday morning that D-HH will not be receiving vaccines for our high risk patients, as previously thought, and that all vaccinations will be delivered through the state’s fixed-site clinics that are open to all eligible people,” said Dr. Sally A. Kraft, vice president of population health.
Vaccinations for people in Phase 1B are scheduled to start Tuesday.
About 71,000 people in New Hampshire had received their first shot of a vaccine by Thursday, Elizabeth R. Daly, chief of the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said at the news conference that day. Of those, about 10,000 had also received a second shot.
The state is getting about 17,000 doses of the vaccine per week, she said.
On Friday, more than 147,000 people had registered by 3 p.m., according to Sununu's office, including 70,000 in the first hour.
