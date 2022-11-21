Cheshire County equestrians took the reins at prestigious horse shows this fall — with a Walpole breeder’s horse winning a world championship and one trained in Richmond taking home a national title.
He is Victorious in Blue, or Vic, a black Morgan stallion bred, born and raised by Alison Chickering on Howell Farm in Walpole, was named the Western Pleasure World Champion at the 2022 Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show in Oklahoma City on Oct. 15.
And, Undulata’s Secret Rendezvous, also known as Allie, an American saddlebred trained at Fairfield South, a barn in Richmond, took home the gold in the amateur park class at the United Professional Horseman’s Association American Royal National Championship in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 11.
Chickering — who has raised horses her entire life — compared Vic’s triumph at the World Morgan Horse Show to that of Rich Strike, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby this year despite 80-to-1 odds.
Less than 90 days before the competition, Chickering said she made the decision to switch Vic’s trainer and the pair competed in just two shows before the big win. It was Vic’s first year competing at that level, she said, and until switching to the new trainer he had never competed in a class bigger than four horses.
“At 6 years old, a stallion — against all odds — him not being that seasoned in the ring, with a new trainer, with everything, it’s just really incredible,” Chickering said.
But she said, “I believed this horse was a world champion long before he became it — he has a powerful name.”
The night of the championship, Vic looked shiny, well muscled and was beautifully adorned in silver attire, Chickering said. She added that his trainer, Kelly Kraegel of Oklahoma City, wore a blue jacket and white hat, chaps and gloves that perfectly matched his shiny black coat.
According to Chickering, a trio of judges around the edges of the colosseum meant there was no room for error as Vic and the other 15 horses in the ring were put through the paces and assessed on everything from how they hold themselves to how they walk, jog, lope, line up and back up.
Chickering — who raised Vic with the help of her adult daughter, Hanna — said the world title is a big feat for a small horse breeding operation out of rural New Hampshire. She said she works in elder care to help cover horse show expenses and encountered several challenges, including being diagnosed with a rare heart issue and the recent death of her father, who she said was her biggest supporter, along the way.
“It really is a feel good story of never giving up on your dreams and just trusting in the Lord,” Chickering said.
Also hailing from the Monadnock Region, trainers at Fairfield South in Richmond spent the last five years coaching Allie, a 13-year-old American saddlebred owned and ridden by Rick Daigle, of Fort Kent, Maine.
Devon Garone, who trained Allie with her mother and father, Marsha and Gary, and husband, Kyle Gagnon, said the Amateur Park National Champion title is especially impressive because Daigle turns 75 next month.
“So he’s not a spring chicken,” Garone said. “It’s kind of a cool feat showing against 20-year-olds and he and his horse won.”
More than 1,000 horses in total competed in events at the championship in Kansas City, she said. Similar to the competition Vic participated in, several horses compete in a ring and are judged comparatively on their looks and skills, according to Garone.
“The saddlebreds’ tagline is they’re supposed to be the peacocks of the show ring,” she said. “Ears forward, animated, high action with their legs, tails up, all puffed up and proud of themselves.”
Garone said that it takes a certain kind of horse to be able to mesh so well with an almost 75-year-old rider like Daigle, who she described as humble, deeply passionate about saddlebreds and well-respected in the equestrian world.
“For her to be so good natured and reliable and safe but also be such a quality, high-powered performer and so showy and competitive, it is kind of a hard balance to find,” Garone said. “I know Rick feels really lucky to own her because of those reasons.”
