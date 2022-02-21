BRATTLEBORO — The Olympic dream is alive and well at Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro.
Skiers soared against the sky between snow squalls and sunshine at the ski jump's 100th anniversary Saturday, after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.
As Eva Minotto, 13, Haley Brabec, 13, and Ella Wilson, 14, all of Steamboat Springs, Colo., waited in line near the top of the hill for their turns to jump, they were feeling some nerves. It was their first time at Harris Hill.
Asked about their hopes and dreams for their sport, all three girls replied in near unison: “The Olympics.”
A record crowd of 6,000 people, spurred on by the coinciding Winter Olympics, turned out over the weekend to watch skiers from Slovenia, Iceland, Norway and across the United States plummet down the curved ramp and fly hundreds of feet into the air.
“Typically, the Olympics increase interest in Harris Hill because we have a 90-meter hill, which is an Olympic-sized hill,” Pat Howell, president of the ski jump’s board said. “People see it on television, and then we advertise ‘Hey, you can see an Olympic jump right here in Brattleboro’.”
And it’s not just the jump that is Olympic-sized, it’s the energy. All five members of this year’s U.S. Olympic ski jumping team — Kevin Bickner, Casey Larson, Patrick Gasienica, Decker Dean and the lone woman, Anna Hoffman — have previously competed at Harris Hill, according to Howell.
“We like to hang our hat on that. We know those Olympians; they're from our part of the world,” Howell said. “I've had a chance to watch these young jumpers come up and become U.S. Ski Team jumpers.”
Ski jumping is a sport that requires guts and years of practice, according to Peter Graves, a sports announcer at Harris Hill whose career includes announcing at 13 different Olympic games.
Skiers launch off the run at more than 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph) and must maintain a well-balanced symmetry with their bodies as they fly through the air, making a V-shape with their skis, he said.
“It takes a special kind of athlete,” Graves said. “You certainly have to conquer any fear. Then, the more confident you become over time and your form gets better and better.”
While Graves said his experience covering the Olympics has been incredible, he said Harris Hill has an electricity and sense of community which the Olympics just can’t beat — especially this year, since the pandemic has restricted spectators at the world stage.
“This is actually, I have to say, a little more fun than the Olympics,” Graves said. “I don’t know what the numbers are going to be, but it’s going to be one of the biggest crowds we may have had in decades here.”
Not to mention, at Harris Hill there are lots of up-and-coming young skiers, he said, noting the legacy of women jumpers at the hill predates that of their inclusion in the Olympics.
“It’s exciting to see young kids get excited with jumping, particularly a lot of young girls who I think have helped revitalize the sport,” Graves said.
The Olympic Games did not include women’s ski jumping until 2014, he noted. Four years earlier, in 2010, when the Olympics was held in Vancouver, the International Olympic Committee rejected the inclusion of women’s ski jumping, prompting 14 athletes to bring the issue to court as a sex discrimination case.
Meanwhile, at Harris Hill, women have been jumping even before the hill’s official opening a century ago, according to a book published by the event organizers to commemorate the centennial.
Evelyn Harris, sister of Fred Harris who founded Harris Hill in 1922, tested the hill with her brother before its official debut, the new book states.
Then, in 1938 sisters Dorothy and Maxine Graves jumped, only to be disqualified after the judges realized that they weren’t registered with the U.S. Eastern Amateur Ski Association. After World War II, Dorothy would compete again, placing 5th in a field of 22, according to the text.
“Harris Hill was very early in having women jumpers, long before [women in] the Olympic Games were ever approved,” Graves said, noting he has no relation to the Graves sisters. “Our tradition in that is really admirable, so I'm honored to be part of that.”
With the athleticism on display Saturday, he said, “I'm pretty confident saying some of these people who are in their late teens going off this hill could easily be on Olympic teams the next time, four years from now.”
Minotto, Brabec and Wilson expressed disappointment that their specialty — Nordic combined, which includes ski jumping followed by a cross-country race — is the only Winter Olympic discipline where women are still not allowed to compete.
Still, the girls bristled with anticipation as they waited for their turn to jump, their long skis in hand at the top of Harris Hill.
“It’s a high-flier and a bunch of pressure,” Minotto said of the ski jump.
“It’s always a little nerve-racking jumping a new jump,” said Brabec. “But you get used to it.”
Wilson described the thrill of the wind pushing against her in midair and the stimulating atmosphere of the crowd at Harris Hill.
Then, one by one, the girls sped down the ramp, flying high off Harris Hill, with Olympic dreams on their minds. Wilson, Minotto and Brabec placed one, two and three in the women under-16 division, jumping 69.5 meters, 67.5 meters and 42 meters respectively.