For Keene resident Gina Burke, getting her 15-year-old daughter Olivia into a driving-instruction course has been a long, unexpected ordeal.
Burke started looking in March, and her daughter is now on a months-long waitlist for the only school she successfully reached. After making calls around the area to dead numbers and closed businesses, Burke finally found Craig Munroe, the owner of TRS Driving School, on Facebook.
The business, based out of Surry, is the only state-licensed driving-education school in Cheshire County, according to the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles' website. It offers 30 hours of classroom time, 10 hours of driving time and six hours of observation time. Moving through the whole program takes six weeks, according to Munroe.
However, due to high demand and understaffing, Olivia won't be able to start until December.
Munroe cited the lengthy state requirements to get instructors certified and the closure of other local driving schools among factors sending his business into overdrive. And while he said a simple solution would be to ease the certification process, he doesn't see this changing.
To get a driver's license under the age of 18 in New Hampshire, teens must complete a total of 46 hours of classroom instruction, driving practice and observation with a certified driving-education instructor, the DMV's website indicates.
According to Munroe, the understaffing issues began with COVID, which he said the driving-instruction business still hasn’t recovered from. In his own driving school's case, educators faced health issues, retired and left the area.
“I went from eight or nine instructors to basically myself and one part-time person over the last 18 months,” Munroe said.
In addition to being understaffed, he said the closure of other driving schools nearby has put even more stress on him and his business.
“I lost a lot of help, and at the same time, everybody else closed,” he said. “So, it’s just been this flood of students. With no help, I haven’t been able to service everybody.”
In trying to keep up, Munroe, 49, said he works seven days most weeks. He was able to pass 120 students every six weeks before losing most of his staff, but is now down to 30 students, resulting in a massive backlog.
He said he expects people who sign up now to not be able to get into his classes until December, which is the wait time Olivia Burke is facing.
At this point, Olivia won't be able to get into the program until she is 16, increasing the time she must wait to become a licensed driver.
"I wish I would have known sooner because I would have reached out to Craig earlier. It delays her from having a car, freedom and the ability to get a job — not that we wouldn’t drive her, but it limits her independence,” her mom said. “It’s a rite of passage, she’s ready ... and now we’re playing a waiting game.”
To help address the backlog, Munroe currently has a couple of people completing the certification process to become instructors. And a few people who had moved away over the winter are coming back.
With hours based around a regular teen’s schedule, the price and time commitment of instructor-training classes and the hassle of background checks, Munroe said it's difficult to find instructors.
He said he starts his employees at $23 an hour, but doesn’t have the capability of making the positions more enticing. Any big increase in pay would make the price of the program go up, which he’s trying to avoid.
Certification requires a grade of 27 or higher in three, three-credit courses, Introduction to Traffic Safety, Methods of Teaching Driver Education and Traffic Safety, and In-Vehicle Driver Education Methods. After that, there are state certification tests, according to Munroe, which add weeks to the process.
On top of that are required background checks from every state someone has ever worked in, which can also take a while, he said.
“We’ve got guys who finished classes in February, and we’re still waiting on what is basically red tape,” Munroe said.
Once those studying to become instructors complete their requirements and have the proper certifications and clearances, Munroe expects to have four employees.
“It’s probably not enough to do everything I want to do, but it’ll be a huge help from where I’m at now,” he said.
In the 28 years Munroe has been in this profession, he said he's seen very little change in state-level support for driving instructors. The state has been inflexible in terms of making it easier for would-be instructors to complete classroom requirements, he said, and he doesn't understand why there's no online option to better fit into people's schedules.
Meanwhile, Munroe said he gets criticism about the $780 price tag to participate in his program, but that there’s little he can do to bring it down.
“I’m either fixing cars or making payments on six or seven cars. The insurance is outrageous to be able to drive with unlicensed drivers 6,000 hours a year, and the cost of fuel fluctuating can be a real killer,” he said.
Difficulties aside, he described the value in what driving instructors have to offer.
“Teaching kids to drive is important, but it’s more about teaching them to drive safely,” he said. “And [Keene] isn’t one of the easiest towns to drive around, there’s a lot of area-centric stuff with the roundabouts.”
