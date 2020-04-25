WESTMORELAND — There is one fewer ladybug in the world after it got a little too close to the town clock this week, causing the timepiece to stop.
Resident Jonathan Lounsbury, who recently took over the duties of winding the clock atop the town hall, noticed something wasn’t right when he and his friend, Andy Mackey, went to make some small repairs to the device Wednesday afternoon. The clock’s hands weren’t moving, Lounsbury said, and were stuck at 3:30. He believes the clock stopped on either Monday or early morning Tuesday, as the town administrator received a call Tuesday that it wasn’t working, Lounsbury said.
An inspection of the clock resulted in the discovery of a ladybug stuck in one of the gears, he said in a phone interview Friday.
“There is really a small chance of that happening. Most of the other gears are powerful enough that she would have fallen through them. She just landed on the right one,” he said.
He used a knife to pick the ladybug out of the gear and then cleaned the area, he said.
“Well, we know exactly what time she died,” he said.
No other ladybugs were found in the clock tower, and the clock was restarted Thursday morning, he said.
Lounsbury said in a Facebook post that the clock has kept time for the town since 1916, after William Proctor donated it. Proctor donated the bell that sits in the tower the following year, said Lounsbury, who owns Three Maples Farm and The Tree Guy. For more than 100 years, someone has climbed to the top of the tower once a week to wind the clock, he wrote.
Lounsbury said he usually makes the ascent on Wednesdays.
Westmoreland resident Bob Hamilton, who was the town’s official clock winder for 20 years, held the responsibility before Lounsbury. He died earlier this month due to what his family said were complications from COVID-19.
Lounsbury, who has lived in Westmoreland for six years, said that after Hamilton died, town officials needed someone to take over the maintenance and operations of the clock. He has a mechanical background and decided to volunteer, he said. The challenging part was then having to search around town for someone who knew how to wind the clock from whom he could learn, he said. He managed to find resident Anson Burt. Burt’s late father, Linwood, was one of the town’s clock winders, and during his youth, Anson Burt would go with his father to the tower to wind the clock, Lounsbury said.