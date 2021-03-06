New Hampshire PBS, in partnership with N.H. Humanities and the N.H. Writers’ Project, will offer an online screening and discussion of the new Ken Burns documentary “Hemingway” on Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m.
Directed by Burns and longtime collaborator Lynn Novick, this three-part series paints a picture of the writer Ernest Hemingway, whose spare and profound prose remains influential around the world. According to information released about the series, the documentary reveals a deeply troubled and ultimately tragic figure and explores Hemingway’s limitations and biases as an artist and a man.
After the 30-minute screening, N.H. Humanities Public Programs Director Dr. Tricia Peone will engage in conversation with “Hemingway” documentary writer Geoffrey C. Ward, Board Chair of N.H. Writers’ Project Masheri Chappelle, and New Hampshire author Robert Wheeler.
“Hemingway” airs on New Hampshire PBS on April 5, 6 and 7 at 8 pm. The April 1 screening and discussion are free, but participants must register to receive the viewing link. For more info, visit nhhumanities.org.