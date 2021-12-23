Gianluca “Luca” Paris, owner of Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe in Keene, says businesses are having to be creative and innovative because there simply are not enough prospective employees to go around.
“Everyone is looking for help,” said Paris, who is also president of the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone is adjusting differently on how to do more with each position.”
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 2.7 percent, sixth lowest nationally, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, and well below the national rate of 4.2 percent, according to N.H. Employment Security.
Some restaurants have closed parts of dining rooms, reduced hours of operation or streamlined kitchen operations.
“Businesses that are finding ways to adapt to having fewer employees are the ones that will succeed,” Paris said.
In supermarkets that may mean fewer lanes staffed by register clerks and more self checkout. For manufacturers, it may mean being more selective about the business they take on.
Strong demand for a limited supply of workers has put upward pressure on salaries. Some restaurants have increased prices, and this equates to larger tips for workers, Paris said.
At The Works Cafe, a few blocks away from Paris’ restaurant, shift supervisor Josh Devine is looking to hire a person to work the register, serve as a barista and make sandwiches. He knows he’s in competition with other businesses with job openings.
“I see hiring signs everywhere,” he said, “but I do have five people scheduled for interviews.”
The position pays $9 to $12 per hour.
New Hampshire’s hourly minimum wage is set at the federal level of $7.25, the lowest in New England. It’s $11.75 in Vermont, $13.50 in Massachusetts, $12.15 in Maine, $13 in Connecticut and $11.50 in Rhode Island, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
State Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, is one of the co-sponsors on a bill to be considered by the N.H. Legislature next year that would increase the minimum wage in New Hampshire to $10 an hour in September, $12 on July 1, 2023 and $15 on July 1, 2024.
“Look at the workforce sectors that are facing the most critical shortages,” Khan said. “It’s entry-level health care, early-childhood workers and tipped-wage earners, and look at what the hourly wage has been for those professions.”
People are reluctant to work in these sectors because of low pay or choose to work in these jobs in other states where the pay is higher, he said.
“I absolutely think the low minimum wage in New Hampshire is causing our labor market to shrink,” Khan said.
One classification of job that does seem to pay relatively well is that of truck driver. Online listings for Keene show pay of more than $50,000 per year for positions requiring a commercial driver’s license. Some of these jobs also come with signing bonuses.
Elsewhere in the country, there have been reports that strong demand for truck drivers has limited the availability of people to drive snowplows.
This hasn’t been the case in the Keene Public Works Department, said Assistant Director Duncan Watson.
“We’re certainly aware of the labor shortage for drivers and those with CDLs, but fortunately we’ve had reasonable success when we’ve had an opening,” he said.
While the private sector can offer more money, government jobs often come with better benefits, including a pension.
“Some people tend to gravitate toward us,” he said. “We offer year-round employment, and the pay is not bad.”
Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of N.H. Employment Security, said there are fewer people in New Hampshire’s workforce compared to two years ago.
In November 2019, there were 775,000 people in the workforce, of whom 757,000 were working. Last month, there were 741,000 in the workforce, of whom 726,000 were working.
The two demographic groups accounting for much of the decline are those 25 to 29 and those 60 to 64.
Some in the older group may have realized gains in the value of their home and investments and decided to retire, Lavers said.
Some in the younger group may have taken a break, some even moving home with parents, and will eventually return to the workforce. Payment obligations on college loans were deferred, and some may have made more on unemployment compensation than they made while working, Lavers said.
He also said these statistics have to be taken with a grain of salt. They are a snapshot in time and subject to variation and churn as people quit some jobs and take others.
Other factors often cited as contributing to the workforce shortage is the lack of available, affordable child care and concerns about participating in public-facing jobs during a pandemic.
Employment Security has held dozens of virtual job fairs connecting thousands of people with companies that have openings. Companies have had problems filling openings for months.
Earlier in the pandemic, some businesses blamed relatively generous employment compensation benefits for contributing to the workforce shortage, but the issue persisted even after a $300 federal enhancement to weekly unemployment benefit checks was ended by Gov. Chris Sununu on June 19.
“We’re assisting folks to come back to the workforce,” Lavers said. “We’ve held 55 virtual job fairs, attended by 20,000 job seekers. We are creating easy ways to link people with hiring employers.”