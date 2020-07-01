New Hampshire’s moratorium on utility cancellations based on nonpayment will expire soon, but Gov. Chris Sununu says there will still be resources for those who continue to face financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor on Tuesday announced that New Hampshire residents will be able to apply for financial assistance in covering the cost of utility bills after the moratorium sunsets on July 15. He said this program will be similar to another recently announced fund launched to help those struggling with housing insecurity as a result of the pandemic.
“We want to provide an off-ramp to those who need it,” Sununu said during a news conference. “Those who do face the inability to pay for their utility bills will have the same resources available to them as those that are facing housing insecurity.”
The program will help Granite Staters with past-due bills for utilities, including gas, electric, water and Internet. Sununu said those benefits will be handled through the state’s Community Action Partnership agencies, which are also handling the state’s housing assistance program.
New Hampshire’s $35 million housing program — funded by the CARES Act — went live Tuesday, with the moratorium on evictions set to expire Wednesday. The program has two components — one-time grants for households that have experienced a loss of income due to the pandemic and a short-term rental assistance program.
More information on these programs is available at capnh.org.