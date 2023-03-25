ROXBURY — After many Monadnock Region communities opted to delay ballot voting and traditional town meetings amid a raging snowstorm March 14, Roxbury was the lone local town to trudge forward with both.
As two dozen residents gathered in the town’s meetinghouse to tackle the warrant, some wondered why they, like their neighbors, didn’t take a raincheck. Some voters had resorted to walking to the 7 p.m. town meeting, with National Weather Service data showing neighboring Keene having received more than 15 inches of snow by that afternoon.
Speaking with The Sentinel that night, Moderator Anthony Kline cited state law in explaining why Roxbury held the meeting as scheduled; the decision by some moderators in Monadnock Regional School District communities to proceed with voting compelled all other member towns to do the same.
And indeed, like Roxbury, the five other Monadnock district towns held elections that Tuesday whether they wanted to or not. But Fitzwilliam took a different course for its traditional sit-down meeting; unlike Roxbury, it pushed its session two days.
Under state statute, Roxbury could have done the same.
But with so few residents, Roxbury officials preferred to keep the elections and meeting on a single evening, since people would be turning out to cast their ballots that night regardless of whether town meeting was held.
State rules on postponement
The Monadnock Regional School District includes Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy, and only Fitzwilliam and Roxbury originally planned to hold a traditional town meeting on Tuesday, March 14. Moderators in three of the district’s member towns voted to proceed with that Tuesday’s town and school elections while three — Fitzwilliam, Richmond and Roxbury — attempted to postpone, Kline said.
When the same ballot is being voted on in multiple communities, as the school ballot is in the Monadnock Regional School District, postponement applies to all member towns, per state Senate Bill 104, which Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law in July 2019.
This law’s adoption came after winter storms on town meeting days in prior years had caused statewide confusion.
“The moderators of the towns involved, after consultation with respective town officials, shall communicate with each other to reach a consensus on the postponement,” the law states.
“In such instances, one of the moderators shall be selected to document the communications and notify the secretary of state. If a consensus cannot be reached, the election shall be postponed if a majority of the moderators vote to postpone.”
Like many other Monadnock Region communities, Roxbury holds its elections on the same day as its traditional town meeting. But unlike others, Roxbury holds the two at essentially the same time. Roxbury’s polls were open 6-8 p.m. at the meetinghouse on March 14, and the meeting was set for 7.
“If you’re going to vote, you have to go down anyway,” Kline said. “Your town officials are supposed to be there anyway.”
Still, according to Kline, Roxbury officials would have rather delayed everything until the weather cleared up.
Alice Funk, one of the supervisors of the checklist, said Roxbury officials tried to have other Monadnock district towns shift course.
“The storm was so much more severe than anyone expected, but since the worst of it was on the day of the meeting, it was too late to change it,” she said in an email.
She said a fellow checklist supervisor tried to call other Monadnock district moderators the afternoon of Roxbury’s meeting to have them postpone. But at that point, this wasn’t possible.
“Some had already started their voting … and it was after that, so they couldn’t decide to change it at that point,” Funk said in a phone interview.
A clause in SB 104 states decisions to postpone an election must be made by 6 p.m. the day before.
In a phone call this past Monday, Kline acknowledged that Roxbury could have separated the town’s warrant articles from the other business voters tackled that Tuesday, but he felt it would have complicated the whole process.
“Arguably we could have dragged everybody down on that night specifically for the school ballot and town officials, because those are ballot votes, not warrant votes,” he said. “Either way, we still had to open the building.”
Six years ago, weather did prompt Roxbury to delay its meeting and elections a day. In 2017 — well before SB 104 was adopted — Roxbury was the only Monadnock district community to postpone voting in the town and school-district elections.
“… we had a similar storm [as this year]; it was dangerous for driving,” Alice Funk said. “At that point my husband, Mark, was the moderator and not a selectman. He decided we’ll postpone it to the next day, and oh my goodness, that did not go well.”
The school district was left waiting for Roxbury to vote, Alice Funk said.
“My personal opinion is, ‘So what?’ ” she said of postponing elections. “We wait with presidential elections — we wait and wait and wait to get the final counts of votes, so what’s the big deal to wait one day?”
As for this year’s situation, Kline said he feels it was the “antithesis of convenience.”
“It was hellacious [because] at 9 o’clock at night, people still had to get home on these roads,” he said, “but from our perspective, we didn’t see that we had any options.”
