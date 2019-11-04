Heavy winds in the region Friday led dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene to field more than 150 calls for downed trees and wires in area communities.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 5 p.m. Friday, according to its Twitter page.
Winds were between 30 and 48 miles per hour in Cheshire County, according to the weather service. Swanzey winds were recorded at 30 mph, Keene at 43 mph, Richmond at 44 mph, Rindge at 46 mph and Jaffrey at 48 mph.
Residents across New Hampshire also experienced weather-related power outages Thursday and Friday. As of Friday at 4 p.m., about 28,000 customers were without power in the state, according to the N.H. Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Locally, the communities in the south and west parts of the Monadnock Region were hardest hit.
No injuries in connection with trees on wires were reported, dispatchers said Saturday morning.