BRATTLEBORO — Heavy holiday-weekend traffic Friday afternoon contributed to three crashes on Interstate 91 near Exit 3, causing a brief closure and then lane restrictions, according to police.
Vermont State Police Sgt. Christopher Buckley said the three crashes happened within about 10 minutes of one another.
First, around 4:15 p.m., a vehicle approaching a traffic backup at Exit 3 was unable to stop and rear-ended another vehicle, Buckley said. The second crash was also a rear-end collision, this one in the passing lane, and the cars moved onto the median side of the road, he said. A three-car collision occurred in the same area within a few minutes, according to Buckley.
“For everyone’s safety, the interstate was closed for probably about 10 minutes, while we got all of those cars, and the mess that was in the median, out into the breakdown lane,” Buckley said.
The highway reopened with lane restrictions that lasted for about an hour, he said.
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Buckley said.
He urged drivers to use caution, especially in heavy holiday traffic, by slowing down, expecting delays and maintaining safe following distances.