Hundreds of Monadnock Region residents remained without power Friday morning, after a storm brought heavy, wet snow to the area overnight.
National Weather Service forecasters had expected the storm to dump as much as a foot of snow on higher-elevation areas in southwestern New Hampshire, with several inches of accumulation also possible in valley regions.
Eversource had restored power to more than 2,600 customers in New Hampshire as of 8 a.m. Friday, with nearly all of them in the Keene area, according to spokesman William Hinkle.
Hundreds of local Eversource customers remained without power as of 9:45 a.m., with the most significant outages in Rindge, Nelson and Chesterfield, according to the company’s online outage map.
Heavy snow brought down tree limbs and power lines, causing the outages, Hinkle said. He said Eversource had shifted resources to the Monadnock Region Friday morning with more than 50 crews working in the area, though he declined to say when power may be restored.
“We will keep working around the clock until all of our customers have power again,” he said.
N.H. Electric Co-op, a nonprofit utility largely in Sullivan County, had restored power to more than 100 people in Charlestown by 9:45 a.m. Friday, spokesman Seth Wheeler said.
Nearly 150 NHEC customers in Acworth and Marlow, combined, were still without power at that time, according to the organization’s online outage map. NHEC was still assessing those outages, Wheeler said.
Hinkle and Wheeler both warned that with snow continuing to fall on the Monadnock Region today, more customers could experience outages. The NWS winter storm warning remains in effect for much of northern New England until early Saturday.