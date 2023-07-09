The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Cheshire and Hillsborough counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to John Palmer, a meteorologist with the agency’s bureau in Gray, Maine.
Numerous towns throughout the Monadnock Region reported heavy flooding, road closures and washouts after significant rainfall Sunday.
“Rainfall totals Sunday night were highly variable depending on where you were in the county,” Palmer said. “There were reports of under an inch in some portions and then in other locations there were 3-4 inches of rain.”
A trained spotter in Swanzey reported the most rainfall in the Monadnock Region at 4.45 inches Sunday evening; another spotter nearby reported 3.38 inches, Palmer said.
Nelson, Richmond, Stoddard, Swanzey and Winchester were the municipalities that saw substantial road washouts, with Swanzey and Winchester bearing the brunt of the damage, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould said this morning that the town’s Department of Public Works is bringing in heavy equipment with outside contractors to repair utility poles and road infrastructure.
Swanzey Lake Road in the area of Dunn Hill Road and Pebble Hill Road washed out and was still closed this morning, Gould said.
He said another washout took place on Dunn Hill Road Sunday night when first responders sent an ambulance to evacuate a resident on Swanzey Lake Road and the road collapsed under the vehicle.
Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Swanzey firefighters went to Pilgrim Pines Camp and Retreat Center on Swanzey Lake to help evacuate around 150 guests of the campground, Gould said Sunday night.
“It was really an orderly kind of evacuation,” he said. “... With more rain coming in tomorrow, we took the opportunity to get people out.”
With East Shore Road impassable, Swanzey Fire, with assistance from the Keene Fire Department’s swift water rescue team, helped evacuate people through West Shore Road. Gould said there were no injuries.
He said there had been no further emergency evacuations as of this morning, but he noted there was some structure damage to the area around Swanzey Lake.
“A building that housed an emergency generator flooded,” he said. “We’re still getting calls for flooded basements.”
Swanzey opened Whitcomb Hall as a shelter for residents until 10 p.m. Sunday.
In Winchester, Forest Lake Road near Route 10, and Route 10 near Kapper Drive and Coombs Bridge Road were still closed this morning, according to Winchester Town Administrator Karey Miner. She said a portion of Route 10 had completely washed out and that the town closed Forest Lake Road as water was cresting over it from the flooding.
“From my understanding [the N.H. Department of Transportation] is on their way [for Route 10],” Miner said. “Multiple roads need attention but are passable.”
But, she said, “You can’t get to Keene on Route 10 right now. You have to take Old Westport Road to get around.”
As for Forest Lake Dam, it was partially damaged, but, as of this morning, is holding and there’s no immediate threat, Miner said.
There were no evacuations in Winchester, but the town opened the ELMM Community Center, at 21 Durkee St., as a shelter on Sunday, and Miner said it will remain open indefinitely.
“We had so many people show up [Sunday] night,” she said.
Gould was awaiting updates on utility repairs just before 9 a.m. this morning as he was driving up Route 32 to the fire station and was expecting to speak with state emergency management officials in a conference call. He said a N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management official would be arriving sometime today.
“We’re trying to make our plans accordingly, but life is our first concern,” Gould said. “... If you can, stay home today and don’t travel through town.”
Flooding in the region today is forecast to be less significant than over the weekend, with most of the thunderstorms building in western Merrimack County and areas around the I-89 corridor. Palmer said the Ashuelot River in West Swanzey is at “minor flood stage.” One to 2 inches of rainfall is expected today for much of Cheshire County.
The Vermont side of the Connecticut River will see greater risk of flooding, with Brattleboro under a high risk of excessive rainfall as well as areas of the Green Mountains in Southern Vermont.
“Never ever, ever drive in flooded waters,” Palmer said. “The best thing you can do is turn around. You don’t want to drive on flooded roads and then have to get rescued.”
