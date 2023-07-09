Numerous towns throughout the Monadnock Region have reported heavy flooding, road closures and washouts after significant rainfall Sunday.
Nelson, Richmond, Stoddard, Swanzey and Winchester were the municipalities that saw substantial road washouts, with Swanzey and Winchester bearing the brunt of the damage, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
In Winchester, the following roadways remain closed as of 9:25 p.m. Sunday: Route 10, Forrest Lake Road, Old Westport Road, Howard Street, Old Spofford Road and Rabbit Hallow Road.
In Stoddard, the following roadways remain closed as of 11 p.m. Sunday: Kings Highway, Shedd Hill (by Eva Lane) and North Shore Road/Aten Road at Granite Lake.
In Swanzey, the following roadways remain closed as of 11 p.m. Sunday: Route 32 (around 717 Old Homestead Highway,) Swanzey Lake Road, East Shore Road, West Shore Road, Holbrook Avenue (near Westport Village) and Eaton Road stretching from the police station to West Swanzey.
Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Swanzey Fire Department went to Pilgrim Pines Camp and Retreat Center on Swanzey Lake to help evacuate around 150 guests of the camp ground, Chief Bill Gould said Sunday night.
"It was really an orderly kind of evacuation," he said. "It was necessary but it was an orderly one. With more rain coming in tomorrow, we took the opportunity to get people out."
With East Shore Road impassable, Swanzey fire, with assistance from Keene Fire Department, helped evacuate people through West Shore Road. Gould said there were no injuries.
Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said Sunday night that people staying at Pilgrim Pines Camp were able to drive their personal vehicles out of the camp site from West Shore Road to Swanzey Lake Road.
"[Camp guests] were cut off by flooding and had no safe egress from the camp," he said in a text message. "The water subsided enough that we could assess the road damage."
For those seeking shelter or needing assistance, the following locations have been made open and available: Stoddard Fire Station, 936 Route 123 North; Whitcomb Hall, located at 17 Main St. in Swanzey; the ELM Memorial Community Center, located at 21 Durkee St. in Winchester, have been opened.
In Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday as the state continues preparations for severe storms and significant flooding into Monday.
“The National Weather Service says excessive runoff from powerful storms may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Areas that experienced heavy rain last week are especially vulnerable,” a news release from the Vermont Department of Public Safety reads.
