At least one road in the Monadnock Region remained impassable Saturday evening due to heavy flooding in recent days, and several more have reopened after temporary closures.
Traffic was still being rerouted from a section of Squantum Road in Jaffrey, between Howard Hill and Woodbound roads, as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Fire Chief David Chamberlain.
Chamberlain said flooding from nearby Contoocook Lake caused the road closure Friday night. The water level had receded slightly by Saturday, but up to eight inches still covered parts of the road, he said.
In Alstead, South Woods Road also closed Friday after at least a foot of water spilled over from a culvert that crosses under the road between Cranberry Pond and Dart Brook, Fire Chief Kim Kercewich said.
First responders were unable to determine whether a blockage in the culvert had caused the flooding or if the water level was simply too high, he said. (More than two inches of rain fell between Thursday night and Saturday morning in Springfield, Vt., the closest location to Alstead with precipitation data from the National Weather Service.)
Kercewich did not know Saturday evening whether South Woods Road had reopened but said it was unlikely, given the severity of the flooding.
“I’m sure they’re going to have to bring some gravel up there and fill it in,” he said.
Alstead Road Agent Prescott Trafton, whose department maintains town roads, could not be reached Saturday night for more information.
A section of Carlton Road in Swanzey, near the covered bridge crossing a local branch of the Ashuelot River, has reopened after closing Friday afternoon due to flooding, the town announced in an updated Facebook post Saturday. And the Greenfield Department of Public Works repaired a “major washout” on Coach Road, according to a Facebook post from the town Friday afternoon.
Some of the most significant flooding in the region was in Peterborough, where the Contoocook River swelled three feet and surged over a retaining wall downtown on Friday, according to Fire Chief Ed Walker. The water flooded a work site on the river’s west bank, sweeping up equipment from the town’s ongoing construction project to replace an aging bridge between Main Street and Route 202.
Walker said workers from Beck & Bellucci, the Franklin firm doing construction on the bridge, responded to the scene quickly and used cranes on site to recover propane tanks and much of the other debris floating in the water. It was the only significant flooding in town he was aware of Saturday morning.
In addition to the Contoocook River in Peterborough, the U.S. Geological Survey identified high water levels on the Ashuelot River in Gilsum and Hinsdale as of Saturday evening — though none were listed at the level required for flooding. Officials in those towns could not be reached for further information.