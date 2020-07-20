A heat advisory remains in effect for the region through 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. The high temperature recorded at Dillant-Hopkins airport Sunday was 94 degrees. Today’s temperatures are forecast to be in the low 90s.
Elevated temperatures combined with high humidity could cause heat-related illness, so the National Weather Service advises residents to restrict strenuous activity to the early morning or evening hours, wear lightweight, loosely fitting clothing and drink plenty of fluids.
Thunderstorms are possible for the region Monday afternoon when a cold front moves through, according to the National Weather Service, and some of these storms could generate strong, gusty winds.
Some relief is on the way Tuesday, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-80s.
The historical average temperature in the region for this time of year is 83 degrees, according to AccuWeather.
In addition, the state remains abnormally dry. About 80 percent of the state’s population, or 1.06 million residents, are living under moderate drought conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Another 18 percent, or 224,000 residents, are living in what NIDIS calls “abnormally dry” areas, a step below moderate drought conditions.
Keene is considered to be abnormally dry, but towns to the south, such as Hinsdale and Winchester, are considered to be under a moderate drought, which could lead to crop damage and water shortages.
Tips
The National Weather Service offers the following advice for riding out a heat wave:
Drink plenty of fluids.
Stay out of the sun.
Wear lightweight, loose clothing.
Restrict strenuous activity to the early morning and evening hours.
Don’t leave children and pets in unattended vehicles.