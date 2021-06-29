A heat advisory remains in effect for the Monadnock Region, as temperatures today and Wednesday are expected to reach the mid-90s with high humidity.
Monday’s high temperature recorded at Dillant-Hopkins Airport was 94 degrees.
The National Weather Service warned that the combined heat and humidity could result in heat-related illnesses and urged residents to take precautions, such as avoiding the sun, drinking plenty of fluids and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles, NWS advised.
Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as a cold front drops in from Canada, according to the most recent forecast. The high temperature Thursday is expected to be in the mid-80s, and Friday and Saturday high temperatures are forecast to be in the low 70s with nighttime readings in the high 50s or low 60s.
The July 4 weekend is shaping up to be unsettled with an upper-level trough resulting in an elevated chance for showers, according to NWS. More seasonable weather is anticipated for early next week.
Meanwhile, Eversource is encouraging customers to reduce energy consumption, when possible.
“On average, NH customers use approximately 25 percent more energy during the hot summer months,” Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said in an email Tuesday morning, noting that the company’s ConnectedSolutions program would be activated from 4 to 7 p.m.
The voluntary program provides incentives to customers to reduce their energy use at times of peak demand, which helps reduce strain on the electric grid and lowers carbon emissions by avoiding additional power generation of fossil fuels that come online in New England when demand is high, according to the company’s website.