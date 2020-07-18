The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for southern New Hampshire, including Cheshire County, for Sunday, when temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees.
The elevated temperature combined with high humidity could cause heat-related illness, so the National Weather Service is advising residents to restrict strenuous activity to the early morning or evening hours. Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue into Monday.
Thunderstorms are forecast to move into the region Monday afternoon when a cold front moves through, according to the National Weather Service, and some of these storms could generate strong winds.
The historical average temperature in the region for this time of year is 83 degrees, according to AccuWeather. Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.
In addition, the state remains abnormally dry. About 80 percent of the state's population, or 1.06 million residents, are living under moderate drought conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Another 18 percent, or 224,000 residents, are living in what NIDIS calls “abnormally dry” areas, a step down from moderate drought conditions.
Keene is considered to be abnormally dry, but towns to the south, such as Hinsdale and Winchester, are considered to be under a moderate drought.