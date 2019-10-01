JAFFREY — The state Department of Transportation will be taking final comments on a proposed double roundabout at its meeting slated for Wednesday.
The meeting will be start at 6:30 p.m. at the Jaffrey VFW, at 12 Hathorn Road.
The proposed roundabouts would provide a continuous flow of traffic through downtown, while improving pedestrian safety by adding more walkways along the river and downtown business fronts, according to Marty Kennedy, an N.H. DOT engineer and project manager who gave the initial November presentation.
One roundabout on the south bank of the river would form a hub, with five spokes connecting Turnpike Road (Route 124), Stratton Road, Blake Street, Main Street and Peterborough Street (Route 202).
Across the river, a new bridge would bring traffic from Peterborough Street in a westbound loop, forming a second roundabout to connect River Street and a new extension to Route 202.
The bridge connecting the five-way roundabout to the three-way roundabout across the river would eliminate a hard left turn onto Peterborough Street.
The last public hearing in November brought in over 50 community members, with property values and the popular Lab ‘n’ Lager tavern at stake for this project to be complete.