FITZWILLIAM — A public hearing has been scheduled for Thursday to discuss an expansive solar project proposed for the town. If approved, it would be the largest solar array in New Hampshire.
NextEra Energy Resources has proposed constructing a 30-megawatt solar plant on a 110-acre parcel south of Route 119, between Fullam Hill Road and Route 12.
NextEra filed its first application for the project, known as the Chinook Solar Project, in October. The application was submitted to the state Site Evaluation Committee, which has jurisdiction over siting large-scale energy projects. The Chinook Solar Project is the first solar-related proposal to come before the committee.
A public hearing was held Dec. 3, and the project was also discussed at a pre-hearing conference Feb. 11, when representatives from the committee, NextEra and Fitzwilliam met to discuss its progress.
If all the required approvals are received, NextEra has said that construction will begin by Nov. 30, with the solar array expected to be functional by October 2021.
Thursday’s hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at Fitzwilliam Town Hall, 13 Templeton Turnpike.