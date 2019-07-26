A bail hearing that was scheduled for Thursday morning for a former local soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting a teenager was canceled.
The hearing for Alexander P. Waterbury, 24, of Keene was canceled at the request of his attorney, according to Cheshire County Attorney D. Chris McLaughlin. It hasn’t been rescheduled, he added.
Waterbury was arrested July 16 and arraigned the following day in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene on four charges of felonious sexual assault, as well as two misdemeanor charges related to allegedly supplying the girl with alcohol.
He pleaded not guilty, and Judge N. William Delker ordered him held without bail.
The hearing originally scheduled for Thursday was intended to present evidence of any other alleged victims and determine bail, McLaughlin previously said.
Waterbury was a middle school girls’ soccer coach at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center. He got the job last fall and was terminated July 14 when school officials learned of “inappropriate conduct,” the district said.
Waterbury also coached a girls’ team for the local Cheshire United Soccer Club this spring.
A girl between the ages of 13 and 16 told police that Waterbury sexually assaulted her four times on two separate occasions the week of July 8 at his apartment in Keene, according to an affidavit written by Keene police Detective Jennifer M. Truman.
After his arrest, Waterbury told police he had a “relationship” with two young girls, according to a second affidavit, also written by Truman.
Court documents do not further describe any interactions with a second girl, and authorities have not charged Waterbury in connection with that.
McLaughlin said in court last week that, since Waterbury’s arrest, police have heard additional accusations that he texted inappropriately with girls he coached.
Delker — a Rockingham County judge who presided over the proceedings by video — said whether Waterbury’s alleged actions were limited to one victim or part of a pattern of behavior could determine whether he remains in jail before trial or is released on restrictive conditions.