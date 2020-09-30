New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced 28 more COVID-19 cases — none of them in Cheshire County — but no additional deaths related to the viral illness.
One of the newly reported cases is from Sullivan County, and two are from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 8,233 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, and about 91 percent of them have recovered. The deaths of 439 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the disease.
As of Tuesday morning, 13 people were in hospitals for COVID-19, of the 738 known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
A total of 331 cases were considered current. Those included two for which the community of residence was still being determined, five in Rindge, and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The daily average number of tests reported to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services for the week that ended Monday was 7,757.