New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced 25 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The county of residence of two of the newly reported cases was still being determined, but none of the other 23 were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. Four were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the 8,007 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent have recovered. The deaths of 438 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the disease, a toll that has not changed in more than a week. As of Wednesday morning, 17 people were in hospitals, of the 728 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 266 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. This includes three for which the community of residence was unknown and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Keene and Winchester.
The daily average of tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Tuesday was 4,143, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.