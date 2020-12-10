State health officials Wednesday announced the COVID-19-related deaths of four more people, along with a new record number of patients in New Hampshire hospitals for the virus.
The four people who died, bringing the state’s total to date to 570, were all 60 or older and included two Belknap County men and a Hillsborough County man and woman.
As of Wednesday morning, 232 people were in hospitals in the state for COVID-19. Of the 27,592 people who have tested positive for the virus so far, about 74 percent (20,513 people) have recovered and about 24 percent (6,509 people) have active infections, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 2 percent have died.
Also on Wednesday, state health officials announced 1,006 new positive tests for the virus. That figure includes many previously unreported positives dating back several days. Some test results were still being processed.
Along with 41 cases for which the county of residence was not yet known, the 1,006 positives included 18 from Cheshire County, five from Sullivan County and 190 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.4 percent. (The state health department does not provide antigen test positivity rates in its daily updates.)
The 6,509 cases in New Hampshire considered current as of Wednesday morning included 200 in Cheshire County, 58 in Sullivan County, 1,003 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 250 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
Keene leads the Monadnock Region with 87 cases identified as of Wednesday. Other area towns with cases listed in the double digits include Swanzey with 22; Hillsborough with 17; Chesterfield, Peterborough and Rindge each with 14; New Ipswich with 12 and Dublin with 11. The only towns in the region listed as having no cases as of Wednesday are Langdon, Richmond, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan and Surry.