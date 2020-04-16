Vermont’s health commissioner Wednesday continued to speak of an apparent leveling off of COVID-19 activity in the state, which hit 759 total cases that morning, up from 752 the day before. Another death among patients with the viral respiratory disease was also reported, bringing the tally to 30.
“Most of the states that have a lot of activity, the deaths are doubling in the range of every three days — two to three days, up to maybe seven. Vermont seems to be at about two weeks,” Commissioner Mark Levine said.
While every death is a tragedy, he said, “... as an indicator of how we’re doing in the epidemic, we’re doing very well.”
According to the daily updates from the state health department, Vermont hit 15 confirmed deaths sometime between March 31 to April 1.
To date, the 759 confirmed cases have been drawn from 11,081 tests.
Like New Hampshire, the state is limited in the number of tests it can perform. The state received 15 rapid-testing machines from the federal government. But, as in New Hampshire, Vermont received testing materials for just a fraction of the number of tests the machines are capable of processing.
Still, Dr. Levine didn’t dwell on the issue, which he attributed to supplies being directed to places seeing higher levels of COVID-19 activity. He indicated Vermont would continue to be resourceful.
“... the realities are we’re fortunate to be a low-activity state right now,” he said. “And I’d rather be a low-activity state than get into too many arguments with the federal government about why didn’t we get the materials sent to us as a priority.”
But he also provided a reality check for those who see this glimmer of hope as an opportunity for packing up the pandemic and moving on.
When asked by a reporter whether returning to the “pre-virus normal” would take a vaccine, Levine said his “educated guess” is yes. But, he noted, there is significant middle ground between the old normal and the austerity of the new one.
Time is needed for innovation, new therapies and a vaccine, he explained. And he urged patience.
“I wish our knowledge of this virus was more advanced, but it’s a novel virus,” he said. “It’s never infected the human race before, and we need to give that time to play out from the scientific community aspect as well.”
As for restarting the Vermont economy, Gov. Phil Scott reiterated his plan to loosen restrictions gradually and methodically in a safe manner informed by data and science.
But with each state differing from one another, he said that decision should be made from within their borders — not by Congress.
“We didn’t have their input in some respects when we got into this,” Scott said, “and we don’t need their perspective — while we’ll take their advice — but we don’t need them telling us how to get ourselves out of this either.”