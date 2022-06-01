We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Cheshire County is home to the highest rates of people 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s or dementia in the state.
Through the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, Sentinel health solutions reporter Olivia Belanger explored why this is, what resources are available for those with memory loss and where — outside of the region — communities are making a more cognizant effort to help them.
The story will hit newsstands Saturday and can also be viewed at sentinelsource.com. The conversation will continue on The Sentinel’s Facebook page Wednesday, June 8, at 1 p.m., for a live discussion with two local caregiver support group leaders.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
