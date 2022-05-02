For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered virtually every aspect of our lives.
Businesses adapted to stay relevant in a time of take-out and curb-side. COVID-19 protocols, and luck, prevented outbreaks at the Cheshire County jail. Teachers implemented new initiatives, like using remote technology and finding creative ways for students to socialize. High school sports changed for better and for worse. And many lost loved ones.
Sentinel staff explored all this through the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's upcoming series, "Coping with COVID-19: How two years of pandemic has changed the Monadnock Region." The five-part series comes to you starting Wednesday.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
