New Hampshire’s hospitals are losing a combined $200 million a month and could run out of operating funds by the summer, according to Steve Ahnen, president of the N.H. Hospital Associations, testifying Monday during a telephone meeting with the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR).
Representatives of hospitals, nursing homes, doctors and nurses all called in to tell their urgent needs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
While providers have had to prepare for the virus, they have put more profitable elective and routine procedures on hold. For hospitals as a whole that has resulted in a 40 percent to 45 percent revenue loss, which is “unsustainable without a major infusion of capital,” said Ahnen.
There has been some capital. The federal CARES Act set aside $50 billion for hospitals, and $100 million went to New Hampshire. In addition, Medicare has offered to accelerate payments, and Gov. Chris Sununu has set aside $50 million emergency funding for hospitals. A few of the smaller hospitals were able to take advantage of forgivable loans through the CARES Act’s Payroll Protection Program before it ran out of money. But all of that won’t be nearly enough, Ahnen said.
“How do we get through the next 30, 60, 90 days to get to the other side so we can continue to serve our community?” he said.
Shutting off elective procedures on March 16 had “devastating and dramatic effort on our financial health,” said Alex Walker, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Walker said that that hospital expected to lose $60 million by the end of June, causing it to “literally to run out of funding.”
The hospital, with nearly 300 beds, was reduced to 100 beds in order to prepare for a surge. “I’m not sure it is going to come,” he said.
If something isn’t going to be done soon, he added, the “consequences are dire and dramatic.”
Tuesday morning CMC announced its decision to place 423 employees on a 60-day furlough beginning April 26. This represents about 13 percent of the hospital’s workforce. An additional 914 employees, or 29 percent, will have hours reduced, according to the hospital, and some executives are taking a pay cut.
Concord Hospital expects to lose up to $50 million. It has been able to handle cash flow pretty well so far, thanks to a $57 million advance from Medicare. But about 600 workers had their hours cut in half. And salaried employees have been taking vacation time to keep the facility going.
Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro lost 80 percent to 90 percent of its revenues. The small hospital estimates losses of over $10 million by July and furloughed 20 percent of its employees to stop the bleeding, redeploying skilled registered nurses to take the temperature of patients as they walked in the door.
And North Country Healthcare, which includes Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, estimates it lost 50 percent to 75 percent of revenue. Staff have taken time off without pay voluntarily because with extended furloughs. “Chances are they are they aren’t going to come back,” said CEO Tom Mee.
The hospital expects visits — that normally go up by a third to the summer because of tourism — to fall. While not being specific, he warned, “a number of hospitals are risk of closing.”
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.