Twenty-six New Hampshire health care associations and advocacy groups have signed on to a letter urging that remote public participation be allowed in N.H. House committee meetings.
At least three representatives tested positive for COVID-19 after the House began its yearly session earlier this month with two days of meetings at a conference center in Manchester.
On Jan. 5, the first day of the gathering, the Republican-controlled House rejected, in a 186-169 vote, a bill from Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, to allow representatives to meet virtually.
The number of lawmakers with the virus could grow given the highly contagious nature of the omicron variant, states the letter, which was sent to all state representatives on Thursday.
The House communications office said that day that Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, was not available to talk about whether the House might reconsider instituting additional precautions such as permitting remote participation or requiring lawmakers and the public to wear face masks.
Among those who signed the letter were N.H. Nurses Association Executive Director Pamela DiNapoli; Tory Jennison, president-elect of the board of the N.H. Public Health Association; and James Potter, executive vice president of the N.H. Medical Society.
“With infection numbers on the rise and New Hampshire’s medical system already stretched thin by Omicron, we believe it is irresponsible to require individuals to put their own health, and that of their families, friends, neighbors and communities, at risk in order to attend and testify in-person at legislative committee hearings,” the letter states.
“It not only jeopardizes the health and welfare of Granite State residents, including you and your fellow legislators, as well as many of your constituents who face underlying health issues, but it also deprives the Legislature of critical constituent and stakeholder voices needed to craft responsive and responsible public policy.”
Some voices are being heard loud and clear at committee meetings. An enthusiastic group of unmasked people, some wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, turned out Thursday to support a bill to prohibit any requirement for COVID-19 vaccination for schoolchildren.
Some of them stuck around to argue for a bill before a different committee later in the day to require all election ballots be counted by hand.
Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, chair of the Election Law Committee, admonished the group not to clap, cheer or wear hats as this would violate rules for the House Chamber. The meeting was moved there from the Legislative Office Building to allow more room for social distancing.
A large contingent of unmasked attendees was asked to sit on one side of the room, and the smaller group of masked people on the other.
Rep. William Marsh, D-Wolfeboro, said it’s unfortunate that there doesn’t seem to be any effort to rethink House policies, despite some members testing positive for the virus.
The House confirmed that two members tested positive after the Jan. 5-6 meeting. A third member came forward to say that he had also tested positive.
But Marsh believes that other representatives have also tested positive since the Legislature went into session, but that this information hasn’t been released publicly.
“We need an accurate accounting,” he said in an email. “If absences are any indication, it’s a lot more than three.
“And without remote participation, the public has to risk their health to give public input.”
Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, who chairs the Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee, said precautions have been made to protect the public.
Committee meetings are being held in double-sized rooms in the Legislative Office Building to allow more space for social distancing. Special air filtration systems are in use.
Members of the public who want to register their opinion on a bill may do so online or by an email or phone call to a lawmaker. All committee meetings are being livestreamed.
Unlike the House, the Senate is allowing lawmakers to participate remotely as long as there is a physical quorum.
On the web:
House livestream: youtube.com/channel/UCxqjz56akoWRL_5vyaQDtvQ
Senate livestream: youtube.com/channel/UCjBZdtrjRnQdmg-2MPMiWrA