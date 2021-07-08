For many people living with a chronic illness, assistance such as comfort care is hard to come by, with most insurance-covered programs only for patients at the end of their lives.
So about 10 years ago — with the help of grant and donor funding — Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) launched a palliative care program, a social-work-led service aimed at helping patients with a range of illnesses improve their quality of life.
To further help those patients, the program expanded last month by hiring Lana Moore, an advanced-practice nurse practitioner, adding clinical expertise.
"This leads to much more advanced end-of-life planning, so patients can actually start to talk about what they really want to achieve, like getting out of the house, taking a vacation, and ... address both the physical symptoms the patient might be having as well as the social factors," HCS CEO Maura McQueeney said.
While both hospice and palliative care are aimed at relieving pain and symptoms, the prognosis for patients and goals of care tend to be different.
Hospice is for patients who no longer have treatment options or have chosen not to pursue treatment because the side effects outweigh the benefits.
Palliative care, by contrast, provides patients relief from their symptoms, as well as the physical and mental stress of a serious or life-altering illness. Palliative care can be used at diagnosis, during treatment and at the end of life.
The palliative care program at HCS — which has locations in Keene, Charlestown and Peterborough and provides services to the Monadnock Region and beyond — works with people living with diseases such as cancer, congestive heart failure, kidney failure, ALS, dementia and liver disease.
Palliative care is available to patients receiving HCS' home-based visiting nurse or rehabilitation services, according to its website, and requires a physician's order. The service may be covered under some insurances, but those who are uninsured or underinsured may qualify to have it covered by HCS.
Prior to the program's expansion, it was run solely by social worker Evelyn Erb, who said she has a caseload of about 30 patients.
She helps them with the social elements of their lives by informing them of local resources such as financial assistance or support groups for isolation.
Moore can do a physical assessment, discuss the patient's treatment goals and help manage symptoms, usually with a hope of reducing their need to visit their primary care doctor or seek emergency-room care.
"In other words, managing things well in advance of a progression ... where a patient needs to go to the hospital," McQueeney said.
Erb said she and Moore see different patients, but often will consult each other, depending on the person's needs.
As of Thursday, Moore said she had about eight patients.
"It's off and running pretty well so far," she said.
The frequency of visits depends on the patient, but typically, Erb and Moore will see patients more often as they are getting to know them, and then shift to check-ins once every one or two months.
Erb said palliative care should always be delivered in a "multidisciplinary" approach, making Moore's addition beneficial for HCS' patients.
"The goal is to ease or address any type of pain," Erb said, "whether that’s physical or existential."
For more information on the palliative care program, Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services can be reached at 352-2253.