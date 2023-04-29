At The Sentinel, we love both those things. So, we invite you to join us starting next week for a new series of events we’re calling News & Brews.
Every month or so, Sentinel journalists will be at Brewbakers (48 Emerald St. in Keene) for a few hours to meet you, our neighbors and readers, and discuss the issues that matter to our community.
What local matters are you most passionate about? We’d like to learn about them. Who in the community should we highlight in our reporting? We want to meet them. Do you have thoughts on a topic The Sentinel should cover more, or in a different way? We want to hear them. Do you have any questions about how The Sentinel operates? We want to answer them.
Join us for the first event Tuesday, May 2, from 1-3 p.m. Jack Rooney, The Sentinel’s managing editor for audience development, will be at Brewbakers, eager to chat. Unfortunately, we can’t pay for your coffee, but we will have free copies of the newspaper and other community resources, along with easy sign-ups for our free newsletters.
Can’t make it Tuesday, but still want to share your thoughts on The Sentinel, and our community? You can reach Jack at jrooney@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8575. We’ll also be planning future events, offering you a chance to meet more Sentinel journalists.
