PETERBOROUGH — A member of the town’s selectboard has announced her resignation, citing the difficulties of holding both that seat and a part-time position on town staff.
The town announced Karen Hatcher’s resignation in a news release Friday and said she will step down Sept. 3. She was elected to the board in 2018.
Hatcher is also Peterborough’s part-time community and economic development coordinator, a role she was hired for earlier this year.
“When I accepted the role as CEDC, I, along with other members of town leadership, didn’t and couldn’t predict the intensity and velocity of community and economic issues that would need to be addressed,” she said in a statement included in the release. “The restrictions placed on the Select Board through the Right to Know laws made my ability to inform, advise and act on behalf of the board in my staff position untenable. My resignation from the board will allow me to respond to community needs more efficiently and effectively going forward.”
New Hampshire’s Right to Know Law governs public access to meetings and records. Hatcher did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Friday.
After Hatcher’s hiring was announced in April, at least one town resident raised concerns about whether it would be a conflict of interest, according to a June report in the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. Hatcher and other town officials said they did not think there would be an issue, as the appointment did not violate any state laws and the town administrator, rather than the selectboard, oversees town staff directly.
A state law, RSA 669:7, says no one can serve simultaneously as a selectman and a full-time town employee, but does not appear to ban part-time employment.