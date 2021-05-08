PETERBOROUGH — Less than a year after resigning from the Peterborough selectboard, Karen Hatcher is running to fill her old seat — a move that some former officials say would create a conflict of interest, if she is elected, because she is also a town employee.
Hatcher has dismissed these concerns, arguing that she would not personally benefit from holding both roles and pledging to recuse herself from selectboard action on issues related to her other position.
Budget committee member Richard Clark III, who owns a local construction company, and Bill Kennedy, a technology entrepreneur and former educator, are also running for the three-year term. A fourth candidate on the ballot, Judy Wilson Ferstenberg, has withdrawn from the race.
Peterborough residents will cast their ballots Tuesday in town elections — in addition to voting on the municipal warrant — at the Community Center on Elm Street.
Hatcher, the former director of a national public-service program for students, joined the selectboard in 2018 but resigned that post last September, several months after becoming Peterborough’s community and economic development coordinator (CEDC). In announcing her resignation, she attributed the decision to time constraints from holding both positions and to state regulations that she said complicated her ability to report to the board in her role as a municipal employee.
Hatcher said Wednesday that those issues have largely been resolved.
Her first term on the selectboard was a “trying time,” she said, explaining that Peterborough faced multiple lawsuits and launched a community task force on housing, in addition to confronting a nationwide reckoning on policing and racial justice and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was like the country was blowing up and everything was playing out here in our little town,” she said.
After being hired as Peterborough’s first-ever CEDC in April 2020, Hatcher said she oversaw the housing task force and construction on the town’s new Main Street Bridge. Balancing those part-time responsibilities with her selectboard duties became too much to handle, she said, given the attention needed to help businesses respond to the pandemic.
Confusion over how Hatcher, as the town employee running the housing task force, could give the selectboard information about that group also complicated things, she said. Since she was also on the board, the state’s Right to Know laws — which are meant to ensure government transparency — required those conversations to occur in official public meetings, making it hard for Hatcher to provide regular updates about the task force.
“It was like, ‘Well which hat am I wearing here?’ ” she said. “It got to be really kind of messy. I think I hadn’t anticipated that, and I don’t think any of us did.”
Since resigning, Hatcher said she and Town Administrator Nicole MacStay have decided to convey all of Hatcher’s messages to the selectboard through MacStay.
That arrangement would continue for all matters related to Hatcher’s role as CEDC if she is elected Tuesday, she said. (She plans to hold both positions in that case.)
But several local residents — including former public officials — are still concerned that Hatcher would create a conflict of interest by serving on the selectboard and as a town employee.
Barbara Miller, who retired in 2019 after 12 years on the selectboard, said Hatcher would have to recuse herself from any decision related to her CEDC role, leaving only two people on the three-member board to resolve those issues.
And as a selectboard member, Miller said, Hatcher would oversee MacStay’s job as town administrator — an “untenable” responsibility, she said, because Hatcher reports to MacStay in her other position.
“I think each of them would feel some stress to give a good performance review,” she said.
The potential for accountability problems would reduce public trust in government, according to Miller, who clarified that her opposition to Hatcher’s selectboard candidacy isn’t related to her qualifications.
“We have many good people in this town that can serve in either of these two capacities,” she said. “I don’t see why one person has to do both.”
Ed Juengst, who filled Hatcher’s selectboard seat last fall, echoed those concerns, saying that Hatcher is “doing a great job” as CEDC but that being an elected official simultaneously would be bad optics.
“It just doesn’t look right,” he said. “… I think the two things together are one of the things that makes people distrust government.”
In an April 27 op-ed in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Juengst argued that by serving in both roles, Hatcher could run afoul of Peterborough’s ethics code, which requires officials to avoid conflicts of interest in their public duties. The code defines a conflict of interest as “a situation in which a person, designated to act on behalf of the entire community, uses his or her personal contacts or position to advance his or her own private business or financial interests.”
Hatcher said holding both positions would not benefit her in personal or material ways, arguing that business owners and land-use professionals are often elected to public office for their expertise, with no concern that they may use the role for self-enrichment.
MacStay also dismissed concerns that a situation in which Hatcher is both CEDC and a selectboard member could violate Peterborough’s conflict-of-interest rules.
“As her part-time position does not have control over any funds or oversight of any staff, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where an ethical conflict may arise that would go against the Town’s code of ethics,” she told The Sentinel.
Full-time municipal employees in New Hampshire are barred from also serving on the local selectboard under RSA 669:7. Hatcher typically works 28 hours per week as CEDC, according to MacStay.
Hatcher expressed confidence that if elected, she would evaluate MacStay honestly, and vice versa, though she said she would decline to serve as the board’s chair because that person conducts performance-review meetings with the town administrator.
Also pledging to recuse herself from selectboard decisions on items related to her work as CEDC, Hatcher acknowledged that it would make a 1-1 vote possible but said she recalls only one split vote from her time on the board.
“I would expect that if my colleagues said to me, ‘Karen, we’re not comfortable with you weighing in on this, you should recuse,’ I absolutely would,” she said. “… I think it’s manageable, it’s legal, and I think it’s something that we can do and do well.”
Hatcher said she remains committed to helping Peterborough create more affordable housing, expand child care opportunities and provide mental health services.
“Certainly, it would have been easier not to run because there wouldn’t be this controversy,” she said. “But when I look at what’s in front of us as a community, I believe that what I’m bringing ... is exactly right for right now and for the next three years.”