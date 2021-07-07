SALEM — In a meeting with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan on Tuesday morning, New Hampshire distillers lauded recent tax cuts for their industry while also noting the challenges they still face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials from eight distilleries — two of them in the Monadnock Region, including New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery owner Alisa Lawrence — joined Hassan, D-N.H., at Fabrizia Spirits in Salem for a roundtable discussion after a tour of the facility, according to a news release from Hassan’s office.
Lawrence, who succeeded her cousin Robert Patton-Spruill as owner of the Winchester distillery last fall, said multiple other attendees shared that financial troubles during the pandemic nearly forced them to close for good. Craft distillers nationwide were projected to lose $700 million in sales — or about 41 percent of all business — last year, according to a study conducted several months into the pandemic by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, an industry advocacy group.
Much of the 90-minute conversation Tuesday, Lawrence said, focused on tax breaks for small, independent breweries that federal lawmakers included in a $2.3 trillion spending bill last December.
Those cuts — known formally as the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act — cemented lower rates that had been in place for several years but were set to expire at the end of 2020. Several distillers told Hassan that without the tax cuts, they could owe more than they make each month, according to Lawrence.
“Everybody pretty much had the same response of how helpful it was,” she said, calling the lower rates a “lifeline” to help distilleries stay open.
Hassan, who co-sponsored the proposal to make those rates permanent, wanted to hear how that policy has helped Granite State distillers and also how officials can assist in other ways, Lawrence said. In the news release Tuesday afternoon, Hassan said the distilleries represented in Salem “embody the entrepreneurial spirit of our state.”
“As New Hampshire rebuilds from the pandemic, supporting our small businesses will be key to getting back on our feet,” she said. “Not only are the distillers with me today beloved businesses within their community, they are job creators whose leadership has been paramount to our economic recovery.”
The roundtable group, which comprised members of the N.H. Craft Spirits Organization, also included Blake Amacker, who owns Copper Cannon Premium Distillery in West Chesterfield, according to the release.
Flag Hill Distillery & Winery owner Brian Ferguson said in the release that his Lee business had been spending its tax savings in recent years on new equipment and bonuses for all employees. With those cuts cemented, Ferguson, the president of the N.H. Craft Spirits Organization, said the bonuses will now become permanent wage increases.
“It’s been very effective for all of us,” he said.
Several of the distillers urged Hassan on Tuesday to back more cash aid for restaurants, Lawrence said, noting that the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund — a $28.6 billion program created earlier this year — has run out of money. That fund offered direct relief to distillers and also helped create a market for their goods by keeping restaurants open, she said.
“We benefit from them wholeheartedly,” she said. “If they’re not open, we can’t give them our product.”
New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery, which closed in the early months of the pandemic and then temporarily shifted to making hand sanitizer while spirits sales were down, got about $13,000 from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, according to Lawrence.
“We were just happy to be able to stay afloat,” she said. “… Unfortunately, some folks couldn’t.”
Lawrence said some distillers also told Hassan that they’re struggling to hire workers during the statewide labor shortage. While the Winchester distillery has avoided that issue among its own staff, she said the labor shortage has still squeezed the market for its products by forcing some restaurants to cut their hours.
“It definitely does take a toll on our sales in terms of just being able to have the distribution to the restaurants.”