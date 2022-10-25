Maggie Hassan, a Democrat seeking a second U.S. Senate term, told The Sentinel’s editorial board Monday that her approach in Washington is similar to the way most Granite Staters operate.
“People in New Hampshire set aside their differences every day, and they work together and they get things done, and that is the example I really work to follow in the United States Senate,” she said in a Zoom discussion.
“I’ve worked across the aisle on a number of issues, but some of the things that I’ve really been focused the most on are expanding high-speed Internet to every community in this state, making sure that we fix our roads and bridges, boosting manufacturing and innovation and making sure that we support our veterans.”
This past spring, the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University and the nonpartisan Lugar Center, named for the late Republican Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana, ranked Hassan as the most bipartisan senator in 2021. She had a Republican sponsor on all 48 bills she introduced last year.
Hassan, 64, of Newfields, is being challenged in the Nov. 8 state election by Republican Don Bolduc, 60, of Stratham, a retired Army brigadier general. He narrowly won his party’s primary in September by running far to the right of his chief opponent, state Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem. Both Bolduc and Hassan were invited to meet with the newspaper’s editorial board.
Hassan, an attorney, was governor of New Hampshire from 2013 to 2017.
She said in Monday’s meeting that people are surprised that in a time of political polarization she has been able to work with Republicans, including Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. Their legislation, which went into effect this year, aims to protect consumers from surprise medical bills.
Hassan also said she collaborated with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on a bill intended to save taxpayers money by eliminating duplicative government programs.
She also worked with Republicans on a bipartisan gun-safety bill, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Among other things, the bill enhances background checks for gun purchasers younger than 21 and provides more funding for a variety of mental health resources.
Biden signed the bill in June, one month after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
“I think I join most Granite Staters and Americans when I say I can’t understand how we keep allowing mass shootings to take lives in our schools and our grocery stores and our houses of worship,” Hassan said.
She said she would like to see a universal background check system put in place to better prevent criminals from getting guns. Loopholes currently allow some guns to be sold or transferred without background checks.
Hassan said she worked with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, on the “Pray Safe Act,” which passed the Senate last year. It would set up a federal clearinghouse on best practices and funding opportunities for safety and security for faith-based organizations and houses of worship.
“It is appalling to me that we have to do this because people should be able to feel and be safe when they go to worship, but it is an important step forward we’ve taken realizing the realities we are facing,” she said.
On other issues, Hassan said she:
Favors an increase in the federal $7.25-per-hour minimum wage to $15 per hour. New Hampshire’s minimum wage is now at the federal level. However, she said the implementation should be gradual so as not to unduly impact small business. “No one should work 40 hours a week and live in poverty.”
Opposes government abortion bans, which she described as “arbitrary limits on when a woman can in consultation with her doctor” decide to have an abortion. “The decision is going instead to lawyers and hospital administrators who are trying to make sure they don’t get sued for violating one of these bans, and in some cases this has cost women their lives.”
Supported the Inflation Reduction Act because it incentivizes investment in clean energy “so that big oil will finally have competition and we will begin to tackle the climate crisis.” That law, signed by Biden, also gives homeowners a tax break if they invest in improvements in their home’s energy efficiency and allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, which she said will lower costs to consumers, including for insulin.
Blames high inflation on supply-chain problems and labor shortages created by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. She also said oil companies have been realizing record profits through the increase in fuel prices.
