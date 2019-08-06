Half of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is slated to be in the Monadnock Region today, with five events scheduled between U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Ann M. Kuster.
This morning, Hassan was set to visit W.S. Badger Co. in Gilsum to talk about the importance of supporting the company’s family-friendly policies, according to a news release from her office. The Democratic senator and former governor then plans to visit The Mountain in Keene to discuss the impact of tariffs, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., on businesses in New Hampshire. In siding with South Dakota in the Wayfair case in 2018, the Supreme Court broadened states’ ability to collect sales taxes by not requiring the business to have a physical location within their borders.
Hassan is then expected to continue to Twelve Pine restaurant and marketplace at 11 School St. in Peterborough for a 3 p.m. discussion on the rise in prescription drug costs.
Kuster, who is also a Democrat, is scheduled to start her Monadnock Region visit this afternoon at The Doorway in Keene. Cheshire Medical Center opened the addiction services hub at 640 Marlboro Road (Route 101) as part of the state’s new “hub and spoke” system to screen, assess and refer people struggling with substance misuse to treatment and support services in the community.
Next, Kuster is off to Stonewall Farm in Keene to discuss climate change’s impact on local farmers, from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Stonyfield Organic’s Britt Lundgren will moderate a panel discussion
Stonewall Farm is at 242 Chesterfield Road.